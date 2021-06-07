The Discourse Report: June 6, 2021
California and Florida's Covid responses, the Civil Rights Movement as a model for effecting change, the debut of Twitter Blue, and more
Welcome to DiscRep, your guide to the public discourse. I’m Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere), editor in chief of Arc Digital.
Reads
Three Paths to Containing Trump by Ross Douthat in The New York Times on 6/5/21
Last fall and winter, the president of the United States attempted, with ineffectual strategy but violent consequences, to pressure Republicans t…