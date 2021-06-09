The Discourse Report: June 9, 2021
What is Pete Buttigieg's role in the infrastructure push?, Texas's "1836 Project," Vice President Harris's message to would-be migrants, and more.
Welcome to DiscRep, your guide to the public discourse. I’m Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere), editor in chief of Arc Digital.
Reads
The Democrats’ ‘Manchin Problem’ Shows Normalcy Is Winning by Jonah Goldberg in The Dispatch on 6/9/21
Overlooked in this backlash is that Manchin is actually taking heat for other Democratic senators who can’t afford to be a…