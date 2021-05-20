The Discourse Report: May 20, 2021
Is it time to rethink the U.S.-Israel relationship?, 35 House Republicans vs 175 House Republicans, how gun politics in America is changing, and more
Arguments
Israel-Palestine
Just minutes ago, news reports came out that Israel has agreed to a cease-fire with Hamas.
The most recent conflagration between them, which has lasted 11 days, has put the United States’s relationship with Israel into sharper focus. Zack Beauchamp writes in Vox:
The US-Israel alliance, which has its origins in Cold War geopolitic…