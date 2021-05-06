The Discourse Report: May 6, 2021
Cheney's ouster means criticizing Trump is disqualifying for GOP leadership, Is Bidenomics something entirely new?, Facebook's Oversight Board, and more
Arguments
Cheney
The Cheney episode is a big deal. It has transcended being merely about an individual legislator’s professional prospects and has become something of a window into what the future of the Republican Party will be like.
Here’s what I don’t mean by that: obviously Cheney-style conservatism was not on its way to being ascendant. This wasn’t a …