The Discourse Report: September 13, 2021
Joe Biden's favorables, the constitutionality of vaccine mandates, will Newsom be recalled?, and more
Welcome to DiscRep, your guide to the public discourse. I’m Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere), editor in chief of Arc Digital.
Reads
Abortion in Texas by Cathy Young in Arc Digital on 9/10/21
Did the Supreme Court, as many liberals have claimed, effectively overturn Roe v. Wade by letting the Texas law proceed? Is this (as some have also claimed) grounds t…