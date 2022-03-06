Few get more use out of religion than political leaders. Theirs is a cynical usage, sure. But nobody unlocks religion’s power quite like politicians can. Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is a master at precisely this—at leveraging religion toward his political aims.

The latest example is Khan’s endorsement of Vladimir Putin’s belief that artistic freedom cannot provide a justification for mocking religious figures. The context here is cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. On Twitter, Khan was enthusiastically receptive to Putin’s statement: