The Porn Script

In an early scene of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, Polly Trotsky, a sexually precocious pre-pubescent girl, has just traumatized a little boy who was “reluctant to join in the ordinary erotic play” expected of children their age.

Polly is anxious to establish her innocence before a nurse, tasked with overseeing the children’s frolicking, and a group of older students on tour of the Central London Hatchery and Conditioning Center.

‘I didn’t mean to hurt him or anything. Honestly.’ ‘Of course you didn’t, dear,’ said the nurse reassuringly. ‘And so,’ she went on, turning back to the Director, ‘I’m taking him in to see the Assistant Superintendent of Psychology. Just to see if anything’s at all abnormal.’

The irony is both amusing and horrifying. A child’s recoiling from sexual assault struck the nurse as abnormal. But in Huxley’s novel, “normality” is a script meticulously crafted to serve the interests of the hyper-consumerist, hyper-collectivist World State. Carved into citizens’ frontal lobes from birth onward—through sleep-brainwashing (hypnopaedia), relentless, highly progressive sex-ed, interactive pornographic films (the “feelies”), and the elimination of the biological consequences of sexual congress, all orchestrated within the vacuum left by the extinction of all mediating institutions (e.g., family, church)—the script is irrevocable, inescapable.

Deviation from the script leads to cognitive dissonance and potential ostracism. However, as displayed in the case of the traumatized boy, conforming to a script so contrary to nature entails its own violence. The little human animal may be forced into alien shapes, but not without a mutilation of his nature.

As moderns, media-generated “cognitive scripts” are in the air we breathe, ceaselessly constituting our values, attitudes, default behaviors. Inscribed and reinforced by multifarious repetition, a script is an “easily accessible memory structure for real-world decision-making that circumvents critical analysis.” Scripts shouldn’t be confused with memes (because they specifically direct behavior) or with heuristics (because they aren’t pedagogical tools). Instead, think of The Office’s Michael Scott reflexively blurting “that’s what she said” at the slightest whiff of double-entendre.

No scripts possess greater civilizational consequence than those concerning relations between men and women. This is why the totalitarian rulers of Huxley’s novel are so obsessed with securing sexual liberty for their subjects, and why they abolished and anathematized “the family.” The penchant of communist and fascist regimes for destabilizing the traditional family is the obvious source of inspiration. No script except that imposed by the state must be suffered.

In our world, men and women still largely desire lifelong, committed, monogamous relationships. We long for “traditional” relationships—even as we spurn the word—whether they go under the label of marriage or not. And, as sociologists have demonstrated again and again, such relationships make for the healthiest, most stable societies. Sadly, the sexual “script” we’re given makes this increasingly difficult to realize.

What is this script? Who writes it?

The short answer: “It’s the economy, stupid.”

The “culture industry”—the unimaginably powerful and diffuse network of creation and distribution of mass-cultural products—like all late-capitalist ventures, thrives on the manufacture of desire. Popular culture—big-budget Hollywood films, sounds-the-same Top 40 tripe, etc.—is so flat, so aggressively homogenized, because the point is never to create genuine commodities to be desired for their intrinsic merits, but to create endless opportunities for the desirous self to engage in desiring. This both maximizes profit and ensures the machine’s survival. Continually reinforced is the idea that one is only a “self,” an autonomous individual, when one is desiring. Call this the “ur-script” of late-capitalism, if you like.

Of all forms of desire, sexual desire is the most immediate, intense, uncontrollable. No wonder, then, that it is the bread-and-butter of the culture industry, the lubricant that keeps the ghastly machine purring.

Siphon off too much lube and the whole thing grinds to a halt.

This is the logic of consumption, the dark grammar in which are written the lion’s share of our cognitive scripts.

This explains why we hawk media meant to train pre-teen girls to maximize their “sex appeal” before they’ve even touched puberty. We may even justify this (self-referentially) on economic grounds. If you’re a woman, your social capital is dependent on your sex appeal and your willingness to conform to a certain script. Refusing to teach our daughters early puts them at a competitive disadvantage.

While our sexual scripts are reinforced by virtually all of our cultural products, nowhere are they more exaggerated in their effects than in pornography.

Porn viewing has become so pervasive that we can’t even study it using traditional methods. It’s impossible to adequately study the effect of porn on men for the simple fact that not enough men exist who have never watched it to form a control group.

A 2014 Barna Group study found that 64 percent of men view pornography monthly (55 percent of married men), and 29 percent of young men (18-30) view it daily. While women view porn less frequently than men, younger women are beginning to close the gap. Another 2014 study, this one by the Austin Institute for the Study of Family and Culture, found that porn use is more prevalent among younger women: 19 percent of women under 30 reported viewing porn in the past week, compared to 3 percent of women in their 50s.

With the overwhelming majority of both young men and women having begun viewing pornography some time prior to losing their virginity, very few young adults begin their sexual lives untainted by pornofied expectations.

It should go without saying that this is having radical consequences for relations between the sexes. However, the porn industry has enough apologists spewing sophistic bullshit (“porn doesn’t hurt anyone,” “opposing porn is anti-progressive and anti-feminist”) that some elaboration is in order.

When encountering a sexually attractive woman in the wild, so to speak, straight men experience a release of dopamine in their brain’s pleasure center. It’s evolution’s way of snapping us to attention and telling us to go mate. But evolution, for all its merits, didn’t foresee the internet, and our brains still give us a nice chemical reward each time we see an image of an attractive woman, as if she were actually a potential partner. (The foregoing also applies to women, though the effects seem to be generally less pronounced.)

Like all reward processes, repeated exposure to the same stimulus results in habituation. Applied to porn, this means that the more often you jerk off to, say, Mia Khalifa, the longer it’ll take you to climax each time. Eventually you’ll find a new face. And if you’re like many guys, you might find a few hundred new faces in a single sitting.

Habituation compels us to pursue novelty. This goes for genre as well as persons. View too much vanilla porn and you’ll eventually seek out stranger fare. You’re forced to continually up the ante to maintain the same level of chemical reward.

(This also plays out in the world of online dating. Swipe right for a dopamine kick.)

Such pervasive use, with such profound neurochemical consequences, has yielded an entire generation of men whose sexual expectations have been constituted by pornography. And not only their expectations—their actual behavior in the bedroom is increasingly modeled on the porn they watch.

According to a 2014 study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, “men who view high rates of pornography are more likely to rely on pornography to become and remain sexually excited and, when engaged in dyadic sexual behaviors, are more likely to integrate pornography in sexual activities.” By “integration,” the study’s authors have in mind “view[ing] pornography during sexual activity with a partner, requesting from the partner a sexual activity the participant saw in pornography, and role-playing a pornography scene with a partner.”

While women do watch porn, the overwhelming majority of porn is designed for male consumption. And the industry is shrewdly aware that novelty drives the market; hence the staggering variety of online content and the sophisticated search tools of such juggernauts as Pornhub. This atomization of human sexuality into near-endless discrete, navigable categories creates a sort of chain or ladder of desire: the individual link or rung is meaningless; it’s the thrill of passage down the chain or up the ladder that matters.

This abstraction of desire is central to the pornofied cognitive script. Translated into actual human relationships, this means that one’s partner is reduced to a mere occasion or site for the desirous self’s enactment. Were such “sex” a dance, your partner would not be a fellow dancer, but the stage itself.

At the this point, the porn apologist (or industry lobbyist) might ask why any of this matters. If consent is given, if both partners are acting freely, if pleasure is had, what does it matter if each person is essentially a solipsistic masturbator? Where is the harm?

Such thinking assumes that our sexual lives can be cordoned off from more mundane affairs. They cannot. This compartmentalized view of sexuality also has its origin in the abstraction of desire. Pleasure is rarefied into an almost spiritual mist, having only an accidental association with the body. But such gnosticizing fantasies are just that—fantasies. We cannot leave our genitals in the nightstand drawer when we leave for work in the morning.

A human life is a vast web of interconnected associations. Thrum one strand and the whole thing vibrates. Train yourself to objectify women in the bedroom and you will, invariably, objectify them in the boardroom.

I’ve already written that porn is designed for men. I should add that it is designed against women.

A study of best-selling pornographic films released during a seven-month period in 2004-2005 found that, “of the 304 scenes analyzed, 88.2 percent contained physical aggression, principally spanking, gagging, and slapping, while 48.7 percent of scenes contained verbal aggression.” In the 12 years since, which have seen the explosion of streaming pornography, such extreme content has only grown in popularity.

The societal impact has not been small. The number of hours spent watching porn positively correlates with levels of narcissism. More than that, the viewing of violent porn has been shown to decrease the viewer’s empathy for victims of sexual assault (this is true even of women viewers). Frequent porn viewing is one among a constellation of factors (especially other forms of buying sex) that increase the likelihood of men committing rape and other violent actions against women. They’re also more likely to buy prostitutes and to care less about the harms of sex-trafficking.

Porn viewing among adolescents has resulted in a startling uptick in the number of girls participating in group sex, often under coercion. Qualitative studies also suggest that porn-conditioned expectations are to blame for an increase in young people engaging in consensual but reluctant sexual activity. Sex researchers warn that teenage girls are increasingly suffering injuries attempting to imitate what they—or, more often, their boyfriends—see in porn scenes, such as one girl in Australia who now wears a colostomy bag after attempting group anal sex at age 16.

Anyone who denies that the porn script is both degrading and violent is either pathological or on the payroll.

Healthy relationships require empathy, self-sacrifice. The porn script is making such qualities increasingly scarce. The conditioned pursuit of sexual novelty is making it harder for people to maintain long-term, monogamous relationships. This in turn contributes to the disintegration of family structures, and thus can be causally linked to increases in poverty and crime. On top of all that, the porn script is making actual sex less enjoyable, for all parties involved.

But we must keep the machine purring.

Aldous Huxley prophesied the coming of the Sexual Revolution and justly recognized it as a servant of power. He spells this out eloquently in an updated preface to Brave New World published in 1958:

In a few years, no doubt, marriage licenses will be sold like dog licenses, good for a period of twelve months, with no law against changing dogs or keeping more than one animal at a time. As political and economic freedom diminishes, sexual freedom tends compensatingly to increase. And the dictator (unless he needs cannon fodder and families with which to colonize empty or conquered territories) will do well to encourage that freedom. In conjunction with the freedom to daydream under the influence of dope and movies and the radio, it will help to reconcile his subjects to the servitude which is their fate.

Huxley envisioned a more egalitarian—and thus a more tolerable—sexual liberty than what history has bestowed. Human nature is proving much less malleable than even he anticipated. If he were alive today, I’d ask him how close are we to the tipping point, beyond which we can never recover from our coarseness. His laughter is all the prophecy I’ll need.