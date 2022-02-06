Every day, a new Battle of the Pandemic seems to break out. There’s the Spotify controversy over podcaster Joe Rogan, accused of promoting COVID misinformation; there’s the protest by truckers in Canada against vaccine mandates and COVID-related restrictions. Late last month, the often-controversial former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss, a leading voice of “anti-woke” dissent, declared on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher that she was “done with COVID”—or at least with COVID-related restrictions—and wanted a return to normality. This was followed by an article on Weiss’s Substack blog by college student Janet Smith, a self-identified non-religious liberal who wrote that she transferred from liberal Bryn Mawr to Hillsdale, a conservative Catholic college, because Bryn Mawr’s COVID restrictions were too onerous. While Weiss haters on Twitter rushed to attack the article for bad reasons (e.g. that it was ridiculous for a student to write an essay about something so trivial as a college transfer), the revelation that Smith had actually withdrawn from Bryn Mawr because of its vaccination requirement—something she didn’t mention in the article, and that her mother had discussed on Twitter—was a genuine blow to the story’s credibility.

The clash is complicated by the fact that in recent months, a number of politically liberal outlets, such as The Atlantic, have conceded that certain COVID policies supported by progressives—in particular, school closures and school mask mandates—have questionable value. Also, a number of jurisdictions in the U.S. and elsewhere have been lifting or easing mask mandates and other COVID restrictions. A number of “COVID doves” (most of whom are on the political right) see this as proof that the restrictive measures were wrong in the first place and that dissenters who argued for allowing normal life to continue were always right. I saw, for instance, this tweeted into my feed by a generally reasonable conservative:

(Many of the replies insisted that this epiphany would happen in a few months, not a few years.)

In fact, the restrictions are being lifted mostly because the situation is changing and the danger is declining. Yet there’s also a perception—no doubt true in some cases—that many liberals and progressives are unreasonably clinging to COVID restrictions even when they are unwarranted, simply because of political tribalism.

So, what to make of all this?

The political and cultural alignment on COVID-19 formed and solidified almost immediately after the pandemic came to America, with the right broadly taking the “dovish” position (opposing restrictions and generally tending to downplay the severity of the threat caused by the virus) and the left and mainstream liberals taking the “hawkish” side (seeing the virus as a serious threat and supporting lockdowns, later mask mandates, and later still vaccination mandates).