The "Transgender Moment" Jumps the Shark

Most Americans today support transgender rights and transgender acceptance as a matter of basic fairness and equality. I do too. Everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, sex, or mismatch between biological sex and gender identity should be treated with dignity and live free of bigotry and discrimination. The problem is that transgender identity is a far more complex phenomenon than most people realize, encompassing a variety of situations that range from an innate orientation to a political posture or cultural fad to personal struggles and mental health issues. In some cases, civil rights protections and societal acceptance are the only answer compatible with liberal values. In other cases, compassion and support are certainly warranted, but validation may amount to enabling self-destructive behavior.

Exhibit A: The latest New York magazine cover story by transgender journalist Gabriel Mac titled “My Penis, Myself,” which chronicles, in literally painful detail, the author’s phalloplasty.

The long article has many disturbing details: the close-up photo of Mac’s mutilated leg with a large chunk of flesh removed from the thigh to create the penis; the unflinching description of how often and how gruesomely these surgeries fail; the phallic obsession that manifests itself throughout the piece. (Mac, who self-identifies as “an asexual gay man with a penis and a vagina,” talks about craving a very large penis, describes singing songs to it during post-surgery recovery, and reacts to the possibility of failure with, “If it died, I felt certain, I would die.”) The closing paragraph invests Mac’s genitalia with a quasi-mystical significance:

Days before my penis’s first birthday, the warmth and weight of it lay against my vulva, each supporting the other, holding me.

The story becomes more disturbing when put together with Mac’s 2019 GQ story about an earlier phase of gender transition (testosterone treatments, breast removal and hysterectomy) in which the author recalls, in detail, a horrifying history of childhood sexual abuse by a male “formative figure”—abuse that included being pimped out to other men. It’s hard to know what to make of this narrative. The article hints that these are recovered memories, and Mac notes that “[t]he figure, for the record, adamantly denies he did any of this.” But whether or not this happened, Mac recounts growing up with the belief that to be female was to be a sex object and a victim: