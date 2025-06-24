Announcing that the United States had bombed Iran, President Donald Trump prematurely asserted Saturday that Iran’s nuclear program was “completely and fully obliterated.” It’s unclear whether he knows the truth and is trying to mislead or doesn’t care about the truth and is just saying what he thinks sounds good, but there’s no way a real damage assessment could happen that quickly. Most likely, the United States damaged but didn’t totally destroy the nuclear facilities it targeted or end Iran’s nuclear program.

Since the world first confronted the Iranian nuclear question…

Read the full article for free at MSNBC.com here: https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/trump-attack-iran-nuclear-threat-rcna214411