Imagine yourself at the beginning of 2020. Your crystal ball goes dark shortly after revealing that a pandemic will soon reach American shores. You thus must predict on your own the political alignments that will develop. Given how familiar Covid-related positions and arguments became in the subsequent two years, you might think you would have seen them coming.

Such confidence would be a paradigm case of hindsight bias.

Take the example of vaccine resistance, which was evenly spread across the political spectrum before Covid. The left-wing version, articulated most prominently by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., embodied anti-corporate, environmental, and “natural is best” values. The right-wing version also carried an anti-corporate streak, plus distrust of experts and authorities. Within the public at large, almost identical percentages of Democrats (58 percent) and Republicans (54 percent) received a flu shot during the 2019-20 season.

Since then, vaccines emerged as a central front of the culture war. It was not preordained, however, that the political left would shift heavily in the pro-vaccine direction. Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris warned of safety risks if the vaccine trials were completed early under Donald Trump. Had the results been available before the election, allowing Trump to take credit, subsequent patterns of vaccine trust would have been different.

As it turned out, Pfizer released its data demonstrating safety and efficacy one week after the election, with Moderna following suit the next month. Trump, for his part, contributed to the emerging polarization by getting his shots behind closed doors, with no cameras present. During his waning days in office, Trump did little to urge his supporters to prepare to be vaccinated. Meanwhile, the people and institutions who had challenged him since the pandemic’s onset—Anthony Fauci, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the public health community more generally—quickly embraced the vaccines. Such a move inspired confidence in blue America but not red America.

We’re now nearly a year past the point when any adult who wanted a vaccine could obtain one for free, but the partisan gap hasn’t closed. Surveys reveal that 91 percent of Democrats but only 60 percent of Republicans have received at least one shot of a Covid vaccine. Remarkably, this polarization now reaches into the humble flu shot. Democrats’ 4 percent greater willingness to roll up their sleeves for a flu shot in 2019-20 ballooned to a 24 percent difference for the 2021-22 season.

Many people have taken their anti-vax beliefs all the way to the grave. A Washington state trooper chose to get fired rather than comply with his state’s vaccine mandate, and Fox News regaled him with fawning interviews. His case was no longer a cause célèbre on the right after he died from Covid. A systematic analysis found that 135,000 other Americans paid for their vaccine refusal with their lives during the second half of 2021. Although every Republican governor got vaccinated, as did other leaders of red America, they could not convince their co-partisans to do likewise. Conservative media promoted hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, neither of which survived scrutiny from well-designed studies, as alternatives to vaccines.

On the other side, blue America got the vaccine question right but nevertheless overplayed its hand by taking a maximalist position. Countries insulated from the American culture wars could take a more refined stance. Owing to uncertainty over whether boosters for young males push their rates of serious illness below the already low levels after a first or second shot, along with the accompanying myocarditis risk from boosters, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control withheld a recommendation for that group. Progressive figures and institutions in America nevertheless plunged ahead. Many colleges and universities mandated boosters despite these questions about the risk/reward ratio for their male students.

The discussion around masks also polarized, with subtlety becoming the first casualty. Before the pandemic, nobody could know how political orientations toward masks would develop. Previous research through the gold standard of evidence for medical interventions—Randomized Controlled Trials (RCTs)—had found masking against the flu to be ineffective. At the same time, most people’s intuitions suggested that facial barriers against airborne pathogens should yield at least some benefit.

The earliest data on Covid deaths from Wuhan documented a steep age gradient, with the elderly facing the greatest risk by far. This same age group disproportionately voted for Trump in 2016. Ordinarily, politicians take actions to demonstrate concern for their supporters, especially those with high rates of voter turnout. Regardless of the actual effectiveness of the largely handmade and cloth masks available at the time, Trump could have advocated masking to show that he took seriously the health of America’s elderly.

But it was not to be. Trump resisted the CDC’s guidance on masking for the first time on April 3, 2020, thereby setting into motion the subsequent polarization on the subject. Over the next two years, Democratic officials and citizens became increasingly pro-mask, with their Republican counterparts taking the other side.

All of that happened independently of rigorous evidence on the question. The only two RCTs—one in Denmark, the other in Bangladesh—produced results that satisfied no one. Putting the two studies together, the results indicate that cloth masks offered no protection against infection—a big fat zero—whereas surgical masks brought a reduction in cases of approximately 10-15 percent. The effect for surgical masks was much too small for those on the left who pushed the simplistic message that “masks work,” but large enough to refute those on the right who proclaimed that masks were worthless.

Meanwhile, government agencies did not fund any RCTs on masking children. Epidemiologists such as Michael Osterholm were forced to triangulate from other forms of evidence. It was well-known since spring 2020 that children are much less likely than adults to contract and transmit Covid. Furthermore, most children during the pandemic have worn ineffective cloth masks. Masking young children, Osterholm concluded, yields little-to-no benefit for their personal protection or community spread.

For articulating this case, Osterholm was routinely slandered as anti-mask. In actuality, he promoted masking for adults and older children as one component of a multi-pronged response to Covid. Seeking to move beyond the hygiene theater of cloth masks, he urged people to wear high-quality N95s and KN95s instead. Osterholm thereby tried to offer something a culture war cannot handle: nuance.

The pro-mask forces also proved remarkably incurious about how masking impeded children’s learning—especially their verbal skills—and stunted their social and emotional development. It wasn’t until January 2022 that the mainstream media took these questions seriously. An article at NPR’s website, for example, discussed the problems masks pose to children for forming relationships with each other and their caregivers and teachers, and the special burden on children with autism. Prior to that, progressives did not stop to consider why the same European countries they normally praise recommended against masking children younger than six.

Now that the omicron wave has swept through the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, it’s a good time to reflect on public dialogue during the last two years. For anyone who wants a discourse based on argument and evidence, not tribal identities, it’s not a pretty picture. To do better against future waves and future viruses, America will need to figure out how to depolarize its pandemic responses.