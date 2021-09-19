The Wi Spa Debacle Continues

Welcome to the Cathy Young newsletter. To help make this newsletter possible, go here.

Remember the dust-up at Wi Spa in Los Angeles, where a viral Instagram video showed a woman complaining about “a man with a penis” in the nude all-female section and staffers responding that the penis-haver was legally allowed to be there “if they identify as female”? And remember when Slate, Media Matters, The Guardian, and Insider (among others) rushed to proclaim that the story was at best “unverified” and evidence-free and at worst a “transphobic hoax” intended to undermine trans-inclusive policies—based solely on a very iffy article in Los Angeles Blade, an LGBTQ publication, citing anonymous law enforcement sources?

That was in July. Earlier this month, it turned out that charges of indecent exposure had been filed and an arrest warrant issued against Darren Agee Merager, 52, based on complaints from five women in the Wi Spa incident. It also turned out that Merager had another indecent exposure case pending from 2018, as well as two past convictions for indecent exposure. What’s more, an internal law enforcement flyer issued in 2018 described Merager, using male pronouns, as a sex offender who “claims to identify as female” to “access women’s locker rooms and showers.”

The story, by the way, was broken by Andy Ngo in The New York Post. Ngo is widely scorned by the bien pensants as an unreliable right-wing propagandist and provocateur (and, as I have argued in the past, not without foundation). But in this case, there is no question that Ngo had the goods and got most of the facts right. He also managed (apparently) to interview Merager, who claimed to be a victim of transphobic harassment.

At the time, Jesse Singal wrote in his newsletter that “a bunch of major media outlets got totally, embarrassingly bodied by Andy Ngo,” basically because of reluctance to delve into a story that raises politically sensitive issues. The new revelations would certainly seem to boost a key claim made by “gender-critical” feminists and often decried as bigoted: that laws and norms which allow gender to be determined by self-identification, regardless of biology or anatomy, can be abused by sex offenders and pose serious problems for women’s privacy and safety in single-sex spaces.

Meanwhile, some progressive Twitter users have griped that Ngo’s report was being unfairly treated as a game-changer and uncritically recycled by other media.

But while a couple of inflammatory details in Ngo’s initial article (that one of the five complainants was a minor and that the complaints mentioned Merager’s penis being “partially erect” during the exposure) have no other confirmation, the rest of his report is based on verified facts. And Ngo even offers Merager’s side of the story. (Merager denies indecent exposure and claims to have been accosted by the author of the Instagram video, a conservative Christian activist, while submerged in water up to the chest.)

Two weeks later, on Friday, there was a new New York Post story from Ngo, reporting that a judge in Los Angeles County Superior Court issued a second arrest warrant for Merager at a September 8 hearing in the 2018 case, where Merager failed to appear. Ngo writes that in that case, stemming from a December 10, 2018 incident at a West Hollywood Park swimming pool, “multiple women and minor girls also accuse Merager of being erect in the changing room.”

The new story has a lot of other juicy details—for instance, that there were (supposedly) more sex offense allegations against Merager that did not result in charges or arrest despite strong evidence. For instance, Ngo asserts that just two weeks after being arrested at the swimming pool in West Hollywood Park, Merager was the subject of a call to the police in a similar incident at the Palm Springs Swim Center on December 26, 2018. In that case, a coach of a high school girls’ water polo team supposedly called the cops after some girls complained about Merager being naked in the women’s changing room. According to Ngo, the police report says Merager claimed to be transgender, to have been advised by a doctor to use whichever facilities felt comfortable, and to have done nothing more than shower. Apparently, no arrest was made.

Ngo also claims that earlier this month “[t]he search for Merager culminated in a dramatic felony stop on a vehicle in Monterey Park, Los Angeles County” and that “[m]ultiple officers and a support helicopter was sent to respond, but the driver wasn’t Merager—it was a family member.” And he has new comments from Merager, still on the lam, who denies sporting an erect penis in women’s spa facilities and showers and says that the women making this claim are just mistaking a naturally massive penis for an erection. I am not making this up, and I’ll venture a guess that Ngo isn’t making it up either, since Merager isn’t denying his claims.

Before someone asks why I’m “platforming” the disreputable Andy Ngo, I have a counterquestion:

Why aren’t reputable journalists pursuing this story?

I mean, there’s certainly a story here. It sure looks like Merager has caused at least two, and possibly more, incidents in the last three years or so in which women, and maybe underage girls, have been intensely upset by the exposure of male genitalia in all-female intimate spaces. It’s at least alleged that in one of those incidents, the police did nothing because of Merager’s claim to transgender status.

There are two possibilities here, neither of them very “politically correct,” as it were. One: this is an actual case of a serial sex offender using California’s “self-identification” law, under which you can be legally a woman simply by declaring yourself to be one, to get away—or try to get away—with sexually predatory behavior. (J. K. Rowling got accused of "harmful transphobic stereotypes" for discussing precisely such a scenario.)

Two: Merager actually does identify as a woman and is using women’s facilities due to feeling more comfortable there; but women and girls do not feel comfortable around Merager in single-sex spaces where they change, shower, or use saunas and hot tubs in the nude. This is an individual who is apparently over six feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has intact male genitalia (and may not have had any kind of medical treatments related to gender reassignment). Unless we’re prepared to argue that only haters and bigots could object, I’m not sure why Merager’s comfort should outweigh that of the women and girls using those spaces.

It’s entirely possible that Andy Ngo is blowing the story out of proportion. Some of the most sensational information in his latest article is just as reliant on anonymous sources as the LA Blade piece which claimed that the incident was a hoax. And it does seem that he got at least one fact wrong: His initial piece claimed that Merager was still a registered sex offender and that, while low-tier offenders can be eventually removed from the list, this was not done in Merager’s case because of other felonies. However, a current search of California’s sex offender registry does not turn up Merager’s name. (On the other hand, it’s possible that the removal was effected after the publication of Ngo’s article.)

Meanwhile, some absurd pro-Merager spin is already coming from trans rights activists. D. E. Anderson, an author and self-identified “nonbinary lesbian” with nearly 25,000 followers, has been arguing on Twitter that Merager is clearly a victim of transphobia:

But Anderson seems to have come to these conclusions by either misreading or misrepresenting Merager’s record, which involves over 40 felony and misdemeanor cases since 1991—nearly all ending in either conviction or a guilty or “no contest” plea. Yes, a lot of charges against Merager got dropped, but that’s what typically happens as part of a plea bargain: in one 2002 case, for instance, Merager pleaded no contest to burglary while charges of grand theft and vandalism were dismissed. A few of the charges are minor—trespassing, riding a bike on a sidewalk, disturbing the peace—but most are property crimes, and there are the two sex offenses.

There is also no indication that Merager was ever charged with prostitution; Anderson seems to be misreading a penal code article, 647(i), under which Merager was charged in 2003 along with the charge of indecent exposure. Article 647 covers a wide range of offenses that include solicitation to prostitution; but that’s 647(b), whereas 647(i) refers to someone who “while loitering, prowling, or wandering upon the private property of another, at any time, peeks in the door or window of any inhabited building or structure, without visible or lawful business with the owner or occupant.” (Ngo’s newest article claims, for what it’s worth, that “Merager was convicted in 2003 for looking through the window of an elderly woman’s home in Arcadia, Calif., while masturbating, illuminated by a flashlight.”)

Earlier, a direct message from Anderson posted with Anderson’s consent by another activist elaborates on Merager’s supposed victimization:

Merager does currently claim to be transient (though Ngo’s September 2 New York Post article claims that $150,000 bail was posted in the 2018 indecent exposure case). I have no idea how Anderson was able to deduce that this is a lifelong situation. My own dive into Merager’s record does not show the “tattooing” incident, but “built a fire too close to the road” seems to be a misreading of this subsection:

Building fires upon any lands owned by another where signs forbidding trespass are displayed at intervals not greater than one mile along the exterior boundaries and at all roads and trails entering the lands, without first having obtained written permission from the owner of the lands or the owner’s agent, or the person in lawful possession.

Most of Merager’s convictions are for burglary, receiving stolen property, or joyriding (often pled down from grand theft auto). One of the burglary cases was big enough to make the news: In 2014, Merager got a four-year prison sentence in a plea deal for burglarizing the Santa Monica home of investment fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach to the tune of millions of dollars. According to The Los Angeles Times, Merager “left with paintings, rare wine, cash, expensive watches, and a 2010 Porsche Carrera 4S.” I realize that in today’s cultural climate, many people will probably see this as a heroic blow against the “one percent,” but it’s not exactly an offense that screams “downtrodden homeless person.”

Also, there’s precisely zero evidence to support the claim that Merager’s prior convictions for indecent exposure were related to “sex work” or homeless status. Or that Merager ever claimed a transgender identity prior to 2018.

There’s certainly some major weirdness here, including the question of why Merager is speaking exclusively to Ngo, an unsympathetic journalist, and making comments that do not reflect very well on the cause of transgender access to female spaces—like “It’s not my fault the dumb bitches mistake my HUGE penis for an erection.” (Yes, that’s a sarcastic paraphrase, but even so.) You might almost wonder if there’s some kind of elaborate trolling going on here.

Obviously, there’s a lot we still don’t know about this story. But we would know a lot more if the mainstream media weren’t pretending it doesn’t exist, leaving it to the Andy Ngos and the Tucker Carlsons to pick up the slack. And this incident really does raise valid, important questions about transgender rights and women’s rights. Merager claims to be talking to progressive lawmakers in California about creating an exemption to indecent exposure laws for transgender people using single-sex nude spaces in accordance with their gender identity. This may be nothing more than bluster; but even under current law, it may not be easy to get an indecent exposure conviction in a case like this.

Most Americans support transgender rights. But I don’t think this is what they have in mind.

I don’t want to validate far-right claims that the failures and biases of the “MSM” justify treating Alex Jones, swollen testicle expert Nikki Minaj, ivermectin-peddling YouTubers, or 2020 election truthers as every bit as credible (if not more so) than CNN or The New York Times. But this kind of evasion of inconvenient facts really does undermine trust in professional journalism. Facts, not narratives, folks. Otherwise, people who’ve got their own narratives will steal the momentum.