Triggered by Dubya

George W. Bush, who once said that he wanted to be a uniter, not a divider, managed to unite the left and the right in seething disdain with his remarks at the Shanksville, PA memorial service for the victims of Flight 93, in which he called for unity and condemned political polarization but also had strong words for domestic violent extremism.

In a way, the speech, widely praised by centrist liberals, was the culmination of W’s political “redemption”—that is, his embrace by bien pensant liberal society—since the start of the Donald Trump presidency. (Remember the appearance on Ellen? The cute friendship with Michelle Obama?)

Leftists hate Bush’s redemption because they think he’s really far worse than Trump: the wars, the illegal detentions and torture, the domestic spying, etc. (They also believe the War on Terror, including the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, led directly to Trump.) It’s not just about Bush as a person; what irks the left is that liberals are still basically fine with the exercise of American power, including intervention abroad, and with the notion that America is a force for good in the world.

Rightists hate Bush for (as they see it) pandering to the libs. Some are also rushing to use the occasion to disavow pre-Trump conservatism as weak and wimpy.

It’s not always true that when both the left and the right hate you, that means you’re doing something right. But in this instance? Yes. Yes, it does.

I’m not going to get into my view of the wars here. (I did, to some extent, in my 9/11 commemoration article.) But I will say that to lambaste Bush as the Worst President Evah because of the War on Terror disregards the fact that Bush was faced with an unprecedented crisis: a strike on American soil that killed nearly 3,000 Americans, carried out by an elusive, stateless, global enemy. A War on Terror in one form or another was inevitable. It’s worth reading Mona Charen’s excellent September 11 retrospective in The Bulwark pointing out that the attacks on that day followed a long line of other terror attacks (including the first World Trade Center bombing in 1993) and that no one knew where this war on America would end. Many of the things that get pinned on Bush, such as homeland security overreach in the determination to prevent future attacks, were overwhelmingly supported and even demanded by traumatized Americans.

The war in Afghanistan was almost certainly inevitable, though the war in Iraq was not. Since we don’t get to play out alternative history scenarios, we don’t know how the War on Terror and its specific campaigns would have played out under, say, President Gore; but honestly, I don’t even want to imagine the Trump version. The Bush administration undoubtedly went too far in its “enhanced interrogations” that amounted to de facto torture, and it’s a blot on our record. But Trump, let’s not forget, is the guy who openly advocated not only torture (waterboarding and “a hell of a lot worse”) but killing terrorists’ families as part of his anti-terror strategy. (He then grudgingly reversed himself and promised to respect international law, but we all know that these Trumpian reversals in deference to propriety generally get followed by another reversal and backsliding.)

Bush also deserves praise for his strong condemnation of anti-Muslim bigotry in September 2001. Certain people on the right have always bristled at his statement at the time that we are not at war with Islam or the Muslim faith, only with the terrorists. I think the stance he took was a major reason the anti-Muslim backlash at the grassroots level was fairly small in scope. (One could argue that it shouldn’t have existed at all, but when such devastating attacks are committed by members of an “outsider” group, some backlash is nearly unavoidable.) Bush’s assertion in Shanksville that he “saw Americans reject prejudice and embrace people of Muslim faith” could be criticized as too rosy a scenario; attacks and harassment against Muslims certainly did happen. But it was mostly true, and in part thanks to Bush himself.

I was, by the way, plenty critical of the Bush administration in the 2000s as a Boston Globe and Reason columnist. (Critical enough that Second Lady Lynne Cheney, whom I had met a couple of times in the 1990s, snubbed me at an American Enterprise Institute dinner circa 2006 or 2007: when I came up to introduce myself and said that I wasn’t sure if she remembered me, she gave me an icy stare and replied, “I certainly do. I read your columns.”) Clearly, Bush made many costly mistakes and was too slow to acknowledge them. “Mission Accomplished” was a hubristic moment that practically asked for bad karma. But again: context matters. To the extent that America’s descent from its post-Cold War triumph began after 2001, it was because of the successful attack on America, not the specifics of the response. Again, in a world in which hypotheticals remain exactly that, no one knows whether there was a response that could have ended well.

Ultimately, the left’s demonization of Bush is as myopic and contextless as the absurd sneering (in Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 911 and elsewhere) at the fact that, after being told about the attacks, Bush sat for several minutes with a stunned look and then went back to reading My Pet Goat to a group of schoolkids. Yeah, and? I’d ask you to imagine President Trump in such a situation, but that’s not funny.

If anything, though, the right has been much more vocal than the left in its reaction to Bush’s Shanksville speech and the positive reception for it.

Take Jesse Kelly, for example.

I asked David French, who served in Iraq, what in the world Kelly was referring to. Apparently, Bush ordered American vehicles not to fly the U.S. flag because he didn’t want our presence in Iraq to look like an occupation. (Which, French pointed out, didn’t keep it from being flown on many occasions, including after the statue of Saddam Hussein was taken down.)

There was also this from Ben Shapiro:

This is, of course, the popular theory on the right that the nastiness and polarization in American politics comes only from Democrats. Because, you know, Ben Shapiro is totally innocent when it comes to that stuff. He totally didn’t, for instance, call Barack Obama’s Jewish chief of staff Rahm Emmanuel a “kapo” (i.e., a Jewish Nazi collaborator in the Holocaust) in a 2010 column, or recently defend that statement.

Shapiro’s claim that Bush was sadly clueless about the evil of the left was echoed by others.

Stepman is right that there would probably be far less patriotic unity today. But if she’s suggesting the obstacle to that unity would come only from leftists and not from Trumpists who seem to dislike the Taliban a lot less than they do Joe Biden, she’s either out of touch or deliberately disingenuous.

There is no question that some of the people currently welcoming Bush’s comments attacked him very nastily when he was president (see: Olbermann, Keith). There was, for sure, plenty of Bush Derangement Syndrome. A liberal friend of mine was sincerely convinced in 2004 that if it actually looked like John Kerry was going to win, the Bush White House would fake another big terror attack and cancel the election. After the election, a member of the forum where I was an admin at the time declared that she “hated everybody who voted for Bush” and refused to apologize, claiming it wasn’t personally directed at members who were Bush voters. And there was an actual website where Americans posted apologies for reelecting Bush. Derangement? Yes.

(Of course, there was also Clinton Derangement Syndrome before that, and Obama Derangement Syndrome after that. In Trump’s case, the derangement went only a notch past the reality.)

But the idea that liberal Democrats were generally calling Bush a war criminal and a racist is seriously out of touch with reality. At last initially, Bush got mostly positive media coverage after September 11. The much-denounced MoveOn.org ads that showed Bush morphing into Hitler—two out of some 1,500 30-second anti-Bush spots made and submitted by users during the 2004 campaign—were quickly removed from the organization’s website. (It was a pro-Bush campaign ad that later dusted them off for political mileage.)

Yes, Bush was the target of some savage attacks from the left. (Those are mainly the people who currently decry his “redemption.”) From the vantage point of 2021, it seems fantastic that when Fahrenheit 911 came out in 2004, The New York Times gave it a mixed review, calling it “an authentic and indispensable document of its time” but noting that “parts of it seem rash, overstated, or muddled” and that it is by no means “a fair and nuanced picture of the president and his policies.” (The review concludes that the film “is worth seeing, debating, and thinking about, regardless of your political allegiances.”)

It is even more jarring to realize that even in 2008, when Bush was long past the peak of his popularity, Saturday Night Live was mocking Olbermann in a skit where he was shown accusing Bush of a racist tirade based on an absurd interpretation of an innocuous comment.

Toward the end of the Bush presidency, a number of people including Republicans such as former Reagan White House lawyer Robert Turner believed war crimes had been committed by at least some people within the administration. But no mainstream Democrats were urging prosecutions (the Obama Administration pointedly refused to engage in what could be seen as a “partisan witchhunt”), and I certainly cannot recall any Democrat of note calling Bush a war criminal.

It’s also worth noting that Bush’s mainstream “redemption” did not begin with the Trump presidency. Oprah Winfrey interviewed him on her show in 2011 and defended him against charges of being a racist—made not by mainstream liberals, but by current right-wing icon Kanye West when he asserted at a Hurricane Katrina relief event “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” You don’t get more mainstream liberal than Oprah.

Besides, if you think that Bush is a doormat (or, in current online-speak, a simp) because he calls for unity despite having been subjected to unfair partisan attacks, you missed the whole point.

So: what did Bush actually say?

To the right, the contrast he drew between “his” America and today’s America came across as a clear dig at Trump and Trumpism:

In the weeks and months following the 9/11 attacks, I was proud to lead an amazing, resilient, united people. When it comes to the unity of America, those days seem distant from our own. A malign force seems at work in our common life that turns every disagreement into an argument, and every argument into a clash of cultures. So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear, and resentment. That leaves us worried about our nation and our future together. I come without explanations or solutions. I can only tell you what I have seen. On America's day of trial and grief, I saw millions of people instinctively grab for a neighbor's hand and rally to the cause of one another. That is the America I know. At a time when religious bigotry might have flowed freely, I saw Americans reject prejudice and embrace people of Muslim faith. That is the nation I know. At a time when nativism could have stirred hatred and violence against people perceived as outsiders, I saw Americans reaffirm their welcome to immigrants and refugees. That is the nation I know. At a time when some viewed the rising generation as individualistic and decadent, I saw young people embrace an ethic of service and rise to selfless action. That is the nation I know. This is not mere nostalgia; it is the truest version of ourselves. It is what we have been—and what we can be again.

The critique of nativism and anti-Muslim bigotry is certainly an anti-Trumpist jab. But Bush’s assertion that openness, tolerance, service, and rejection of bigotry are the real America is also a rebuke to the left-wing view of an America infested with racism, hate, and greed. And there is no evidence that Bush believes the “malign force” that turns disagreement into a “clash of cultures” comes solely from the right.

Then, of course, there’s this:

And we have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within. There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit. And it is our continuing duty to confront them.

Was Bush speaking solely about right-wing extremism? There is no evidence that he was. The reference to January 6 seems pretty clear in the reference to “defiling national symbols,” though you could also read it as referring to left-wing protesters who topple monuments.

Personally, I think that Bush’s comparison between domestic extremists and the September 11 terrorists was a bit of a stretch: at least so far, no American domestic terrorists other than Timothy McVeigh have shown a level of disregard for human life comparable to al-Qaeda (or ISIS). But “not as bad as Al Qaeda” is a pretty low bar, and as McVeigh’s example shows domestic extremism certainly has the potential to lead to carnage.

I do think that Bush’s criticism was more for the right than the left; he singled out nativism and anti-Muslim bigotry but not left-wing ideological shibboleths such as the tendency to see “white privilege” everywhere. But the way things work in a moment of cultural and political polarization is that the only effective way to counter bad ideas is for people to attack bad ideas in their own camp.

So, for this particular speech, Bush should get an A-. As for his presidency, it exists in too complicated a context and too close in time to our own moment to be summed up in a final grade.