An iron rule of politics is that economic problems are bad for incumbents. A large, often decisive swath of voters will credit or blame the party in charge for economic conditions, and the worse it is, the more likely they are to “throw the bums out.” Donald Trump and the Republicans’ record of weak GDP growth, poor job creation, and higher inflation, especially in recent months, are among the reasons Democrats are favored to win at least one house of Congress in this November’s midterm elections.

In that, Democrats are getting help from an unlikely source, who presumably isn’t doing it on purpose: Donald Trump, in particular his foreign policy. Trump has made multiple entirely voluntary choices leading in foreseeable and foreseen ways to economic damage to the United States, including damage to states with close races that could decide control of the Senate.

Read the full article for free in Liberal Currents here: https://www.liberalcurrents.com/the-trump-trainwreck/