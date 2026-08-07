Iran and Oman are reportedly finalizing a deal to control the Strait of Hormuz, charging ships fees for passage, and potentially blocking ships from “hostile countries.” Trump resumed bombing in early Julyto prevent Iran from doing just that, and President Donald Trump has flitted between claiming the United States will control Hormuz and charge tolls, pretending the strait is already open and threatening to “hit very hard” if Iran doesn’t fully open it soon.

Yet Trump and other top U.S. officials, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, are touting the Iran-Oman talks as diplomatic progress, indicating they’re going to accept a deal on Iran’s terms.

This would arguably be America’s most blatant loss in war ever, especially for a war the U.S. started.

In February, before Trump started the war, Hormuz was open, treated as an international waterway, free to all. The U.S. was…

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