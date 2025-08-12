Arc Digital

Ed Salisbury
21h

A more primordial urge might be at work: Developer-brain.

In the case of North Korea, he wants to finish/own Ryugyong Hotel. In the case of Putin, he wants a Trump Moscow high-rise. A middle east project? Assuredly. China? Of course.

The price in each case? America's national interests, i.e. zero.

