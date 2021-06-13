What Happened to the Intellectual Dark Web?
The IDW grew by meeting demand for heterodox thinking—but the product had problems from the start
|8
|5
“I know what you’re thinking, ‘cause right now I’m thinking the same thing. Actually, I’ve been thinking it ever since I got here: Why oh why didn’t I take the blue pill?”
—Cypher, The Matrix
In the chaotic wake of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Sam Harris formally resigned from the Intellectual Dark Web. “Allow me to take this moment to turn in my …