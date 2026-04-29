There’s a persistent myth that President Donald Trump knows what he’s doing. That his actions are strategic, rather than impulsive. That he’s “playing 4D chess” — anticipating, manipulating and generally outthinking opponents. That anything he breaks he can put back together — on terms more favorable to himself — or will keep operating regardless. So don’t worry.

This still-prevalent view has reached its limit with the Iran war, even if many haven’t realized it yet.

Here are three reality checks:

Reality check 1: Economic disruption is already locked in and growing daily.

A good amount of the media coverage has treated the Iran war as another bit of Trump-caused chaos that he can wind down whenever he wants, just as his tariff blitz unsettled markets but things mostly kept functioning regardless. Stock markets are acting that way, too, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all at or near record highs.

But the global economy is already broken and Trump can’t fix it. The earthquake has hit; the ensuing tsunami just hasn’t reached our shores yet.

The last ships…

Read the full article for free at MS.NOW: https://www.ms.now/opinion/trump-iran-war-reality-check