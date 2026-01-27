Armed federal forces of ICE and Border Patrol—below referred to collectively as “ICE,” since they’re working in concert and much of the public doesn’t distinguish between them—invaded Minnesota, acting like secret police and repressive paramilitaries rather than law enforcement, killing two innocent people, Renée Good and Alex Pretti. The officers have been met by an outpouring of nonviolent resistance, including thousands of regular Minnesotans spotting, following, warning others about, and verbally denouncing the invaders.

By relentlessly documenting ICE abuses—in subzero temperatures, taking on risk of arrest, assault, and death—Minnesota’s ICE-watchers, along with supportive demonstrations from hundreds of clergy and others, have gotten the horrors into more information streams. More people are paying attention, undermining Trump regime lies, and shifting public stances. On its own that won’t reverse America’s democratic backsliding, but it’s a significant step, and shows how the Trump regime is faltering.

