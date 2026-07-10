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Would procedural hardball really insulate the Democratic Party against a left-wing insurgency, while leaving them poised to win general elections? w/ Nicholas Grossman

A recording from Nicholas Grossman and Brian Beutler's live video
Nicholas Grossman's avatar
Brian Beutler's avatar
Nicholas Grossman and Brian Beutler
Jul 10, 2026
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