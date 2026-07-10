Would procedural hardball really insulate the Democratic Party against a left-wing insurgency, while leaving them poised to win general elections? w/ Nicholas Grossman

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.221Would procedural hardball really insulate the Democratic Party against a left-wing insurgency, while leaving them poised to win general elections? w/ Nicholas GrossmanA recording from Nicholas Grossman and Brian Beutler's live videoNicholas Grossman and Brian BeutlerJul 10, 2026221ShareTranscriptGet more from Arc Digital in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksArc DigitalSubscribeAuthorsBrian BeutlerWrites Off Message SubscribeNicholas Grossman