Arc Digital

Arc Digital

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Myers's avatar
Bill Myers
7h

Not presidential material. He is linked with Trump for eternity.

Reply
Share
Laura Saba's avatar
Laura Saba
8h

Being second to trump is a slow death. It didn’t work for Mike Pence and it won’t work for JD.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arc Digital Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture