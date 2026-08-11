Live with Prof Nicholas Grossman

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.31Live with Prof Nicholas GrossmanA recording from Nicholas Grossman and STAND UP! With Pete Dominick's live videoNicholas Grossman and STAND UP! With Pete DominickAug 11, 202631ShareTranscriptGet more from Arc Digital in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksArc DigitalSubscribeAuthorsNicholas GrossmanSTAND UP! With Pete DominickRecent PostsWould procedural hardball really insulate the Democratic Party against a left-wing insurgency, while leaving them poised to win general…Jul 10 • Nicholas Grossman and Brian Beutler