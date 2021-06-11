The Discourse Report: June 10, 2021
How the Chinese Communist Party can unite Americans, why does CNN insist on Toobin?, FBI says ransomware attacks have tripled, and more
Welcome to DiscRep, your guide to the public discourse. I’m Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere), editor in chief of Arc Digital.
Reads
How the Chinese Communist Party Can Bring America Together by Grayson Slover in Arc Digital on 6/10/21
Unity, and even long-term social stability, will only be achieved if Americans are able to find common ground on the found…