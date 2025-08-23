Arc Digital

Arc Digital

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tai's avatar
Tai
2d

AI can be very efficient. That said, I refuse to use it to write even an email. The benefit of writing is it forces one to think deep and hard, and the opportunity to read how logical or otherwise your conclusion is. If AI does even the first draft, I will have to learn how the facts and figures, along with interpretative views are pieced together, making it harder to defend any positions as they are not mine to begin with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Robb Aley Allan's avatar
Robb Aley Allan
2d

Captures my POV precisely. I’ve been doubting the AI mania for a year, and sold all our AI-related equity several months ago. It’s clear that “model corruption” is having the same effect that click bait has had. This has the potential to damage serious AI science for years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arc Digital Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture