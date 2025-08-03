Arc Digital

Diane Schaefer
Aug 5

Kudos to you on hitting just the right note here. It’s not merely enough to simply synthesize the myriad lies, as many have frequently done. You have addressed the far larger issue of “willful ignorance” on the part of so many of our electorate. I don’t know the cure for that.

I know of a few political scientists who have drawn parallels between views on child rearing and attraction or not to Authoritarianism. Critical thinking is largely absent in many households and not really taught at all in school other than to a relatively small number of us who took AP courses in high school or advanced math and science classes. Of course, you would think critical thinking skills would be an essential part of a college education, but I’ve met so many younger grads and not-so-young grads who defy any semblance of possessing an ability to defend their positions on anything.

So where does that leave us? When I look at the future I see many more years of chaos and turmoil in this country and in the world. I see billionaires who, within 4 years, will be Trillionaires. I see AI replacing many once successful well-paid professionals who cannot find jobs. I see income inequality of a magnitude none of us could have predicted or imagined. And I see elected representatives failing to plan ahead for a future with AI that provides a decent universal basic income for millions of us.

The “willful ignorance” persists. But as you so eloquently described, believing an alternate set of facts and living in an information bubble does not change the reality we are facing.

Tai
Aug 3

In an authoritarian country, even talking to your neighbors and colleagues about the weather may not be safe because what if the government apparatchiks do not want to report an upcoming storms or drought because they don’t want the people to be aware. We are heading towards hat terrible situation in a hurry.

