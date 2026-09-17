“Donald Trump has once again stepped up his threats to entirely wipe out Iran, but it somehow isn’t forcing Iran to make the deal he wants. The emptiness of the threats is embarrassing enough. But now, CBS News has published a series of extraordinary photographs of American bases and equipment abroad badly damaged by Iranian attacks. These pictures were leaked by anonymous U.S. service-members who did this because the truth about Trump’s war is being suppressed. As one put it: ‘This is major damage to our bases that hasn’t been communicated to the American public.’ Given the tight controls that Trump and Pete Hegseth have tried to impose on their war propaganda, this is even more humiliating for them. We talked to international relations expert Nicholas Grossman. We discuss all the ways that Trump’s Iran quagmire is deepening, why those photos tell a deeply unnerving story about our nation, what’s wrong with Trump’s conception of ‘strength,’ and why MAGA’s theory of war and power is leading us into catastrophe.”

You can listen here, or wherever you get your podcasts: https://newrepublic.com/article/215526/trump-iran-fiasco-takes-humiliating-turn-leaks-grow-damning

Or read a transcript here: https://newrepublic.com/article/215530/transcript-trump-iran-humiliation-worsens-leaks-take-damning-turn