Arc Digital

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Nicholas Grossman
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July 2026

June 2026

Iran War Next Phase: The Fight for Hormuz
Another U.S.-Iran exchange of fire shows an ongoing conflict over international shipping
  Nicholas Grossman
Can't Make Peace Without the Combatants
Trump declaring peace in Lebanon without getting Israel on board first complicates U.S.-Iran negotiations, and handed the Iranians leverage
  Nicholas Grossman
The U.S.-Iran Deal is Basically American Surrender
Examining the U.S.-Iran "Memorandum of Understanding" point-by-point
  Nicholas Grossman
Trump Agrees to Negotiate on Iran's Terms
The U.S.-Iran "Memorandum of Understanding" punts on all U.S. demands, and has America making concessions just to get partially back towards the pre-war…
  Nicholas Grossman
After a Break From the News
A news junkie (briefly) exits the discourse and returns (somewhat) refreshed
  Nicholas Grossman

May 2026

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