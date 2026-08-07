Arc Digital

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Nicholas Grossman
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Trump's Renewed Bombing Made Iran Stronger
The US restarted the war it started, only to get in a worse position, with Iran and Oman making a deal to control the Strait of Hormuz
Aug 7
•
Nicholas Grossman
8
3
July 2026
Insults for the Press and Uranium for the Saudis
"A reminder, you are not the crazy ones." - Charlie Sykes
Jul 28
•
Nicholas Grossman
14
3
Would procedural hardball really insulate the Democratic Party against a left-wing insurgency, while leaving them poised to win general…
A recording from Nicholas Grossman and Brian Beutler's live video
Jul 10
•
Nicholas Grossman
and
Brian Beutler
2
2
1
1:05:18
Trump's Lies Are an Obstacle to US-Iran Peace
The latest flare up of fighting in the Persian Gulf highlights how it's hard to end a war when one side insists on pretending its president's fantasies…
Jul 10
•
Nicholas Grossman
6
3
June 2026
Iran War Next Phase: The Fight for Hormuz
Another U.S.-Iran exchange of fire shows an ongoing conflict over international shipping
Jun 30
•
Nicholas Grossman
5
4
Can't Make Peace Without the Combatants
Trump declaring peace in Lebanon without getting Israel on board first complicates U.S.-Iran negotiations, and handed the Iranians leverage
Jun 23
•
Nicholas Grossman
7
1
The U.S.-Iran Deal is Basically American Surrender
Examining the U.S.-Iran "Memorandum of Understanding" point-by-point
Jun 17
•
Nicholas Grossman
19
6
Trump Agrees to Negotiate on Iran's Terms
The U.S.-Iran "Memorandum of Understanding" punts on all U.S. demands, and has America making concessions just to get partially back towards the pre-war…
Jun 16
•
Nicholas Grossman
8
2
After a Break From the News
A news junkie (briefly) exits the discourse and returns (somewhat) refreshed
Jun 15
•
Nicholas Grossman
14
1
May 2026
It's All so Stupid and Awful
Time for a break
May 26
•
Nicholas Grossman
17
2
America's Trump-Accelerated Decline Doesn't Mean China's Taking Over
The end of the American Century brings chaos, not the start of a Chinese Century
May 19
•
Nicholas Grossman
10
2
Proof the New York Times is Biased in Trump's Favor
The paper that exaggerated Hunter Biden's corruption downplays Eric Trump's
May 14
•
Nicholas Grossman
34
13
8
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