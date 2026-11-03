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One Voice Team
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I appreciate the argument that the administration may lack the institutional capacity to overturn the midterm results. I sincerely hope that assessment proves correct.

My concern, however, extends beyond Election Day itself. What happens if election results are challenged in bad faith, duly elected representatives face attempts to delay their seating, or executive officials continue testing the limits of Congress's constitutional authority over spending?

The safeguards exist, but their effectiveness depends on institutions and public officials actually honoring and enforcing them.

I'd be interested in your assessment of those postelection vulnerabilities. How confident can we be that institutional safeguards will hold not just during voting and counting, but throughout certification, congressional organization, and the exercise of legislative oversight?

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