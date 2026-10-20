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beckya57
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I’m skeptical, because of that “negative partisanship” you refer to. TX white culture is very Republican. I think enough GOP there will “come home” to their party for them to win most of these races. I do have some hope that Paxton will be repellent enough for some of them to leave the Senate ballot blank and let Talarico slip through. Kind of like Doug Jones vs Roy Moore in AL, they’ll tell themselves they can knock out Talarico with a more conventional GOP candidate in 6 years.

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