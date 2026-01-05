Arc Digital

Arc Digital

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike G's avatar
Mike G
1d

Thanks for the article. Those are three good points to think about. I am not as optimistic as you are. The Republican party has become a party of cowards who will go along with anything the administration does. The Democratic party seems to be too worried about how to peel off a few voters to stand up to things forcefully. That said I still have hope (if not optimism).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arc Digital Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture